Mall of America in Bloomington announced last week that M&M’s candy will open a two-floor retail store late this year.
“Currently with stores in New York City, Las Vegas and Orlando, we were missing a home in the Midwest. Mall of America will soon be our home and we are thrilled by the opportunity,” said Patrick McIntyre, director of global retail at Mars Retail Group.
With a central location inside the east market area of Mall of America, the store will occupy two floors between the rotunda and Nickelodeon Universe, in the space formerly occupied by American Girl. At more than 24,000 square feet, the store will incorporate region-specific décor, personalization components and exclusive merchandise along with a wall of chocolate and larger-than-life character experiences.
Info: mms.com
