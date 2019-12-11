When Lucy Bowlby of the Edina High girls hockey team scored a breakaway goal in a 4-1 win over Wayzata Dec. 10 at Braemar Arena, there was no excessive celebration or extra fanfare.
The senior captain acted like she had been there before.
Lucy is the fourth of the Bowlby clan to play for the Hornets and currently has three siblings playing NCAA Division I hockey. Henry is a forward for Harvard, Grace is a defenseman for Wisconsin and C.C., who graduated last spring, is in her first season with Dartmouth.
After the win last week, Lucy talked about what it’s like to represent one of Edina’s elite hockey families.
“Hockey is a big part of our family,” she said. “I learned a lot about the game watching my brother and sisters play.”
Lucy added that the family hockey player she resembles most is C.C., who the closest in age. As a Hornet captain, C.C. led Edina to its third straight state Class AA championship last winter. With that in mind, Lucy wants to add a fourth consecutive title in her season as captain.
“During the hockey season, C.C. is the one I talk to the most,” Lucy said. “She was ECAC [East Coast Athletic Conference] Rookie of the Week last week.”
Regarding college hockey in her future, Lucy said, “I haven’t decided yet.”
Her focus is on the high school season and her school work.
What advice have C.C. and Grace given their younger sister?
“When I first came up to the high school team, they told me, ‘Ignore the noise, focus and play your game,’” Lucy recalled.
As one of Edina’s captains this season, Lucy doesn’t have a big scoring role the way C.C. and Grace did in their days as Hornets. The goal against Wayzata was her second of the season.
“It is fun to be in a leadership position,” Lucy said. “The other captains, Sophia Doll and Tella Jungels, are good friends of mine.”
The Hornets’ win against Wayzata was their seventh straight following a 1-0 season-opening loss to Andover, which holds the No. 1 state ranking in Class 4A. Edina is currently No. 2 in those rankings, one place ahead of Minnetonka, a team the Hornets beat 4-1 Dec. 7.
Lucy said one thing the captains want to do is keep the Hornets on an even keel “by staying in the present and taking one game at a time.”
The goal that Lucy scored against Wayzata came on her favorite move. She didn’t want to give her secret away by describing the move in detail.
“I was trying to get the puck out of the zone, and the defender slipped,” she said. “So there it was - a breakaway.”
“Lucy is two-for-two with that scoring move this year,” Edina head coach Sami Reber said.
Reber’s only regret was that Edina gave up a late goal to Gretchen Branton during a 5-on-3 Trojan power play.
“Wayzata is a fast, skilled, strong, well-coached team,” Reber said. “If you take enough penalties, eventually they’re going to score.”
Aside from facing that 5-on-3 situation late in the third period, Reber thought Edina’s performance was very positive.
“Our goalie [Uma Corniea] came up big in another big game,” the coach observed. “We kept our momentum going.”
In addition to Lucy Bowlby’s goal, Edina had three goals in the first period - one from junior forward Kylie Roberts and two from junior forward Emma Conner.
Edina’s schedule continues with a 7 p.m. game against Forest Lake Thursday, Dec. 19, at Forest Lake. The Hornets will return home for a 3 p.m. game against North Wright County Saturday, Dec. 21, at Braemar.
