Boys Soccer Opens
Lake Conference boys soccer gets underway with three league matches Thursday, Aug. 27. Defending state Class AA champion Edina will open the season at Wayzata with a start time of 7:15 p.m. Also at 7:15, the Hopkins Royals will host St. Michael-Albertville. In a 5 p.m. game, Minnetonka will host Buffalo. Eden Prairie steps outside the conference for a 7 p.m. match at Minneapolis Washburn on the 27th.
There will be two Lake Conference boys matches at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, with Minnetonka hosting Hopkins and Edina traveling to St. Michael Albertville.
At 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, Edina will host Eden Prairie in a match at Kuhlman Field.
Girls Soccer Debuts
Lake Conference girls soccer opens with a full slate of games Thursday, Aug. 27. Wayzata will be at home for a 5 p.m. match against Edina. Also at 5, Hopkins will host St. Michael Albertville and Eden Prairie will travel to Minneapolis Washburn for the head coaching debut of the Eagles’ new leader, Kelly Taylor. In a 7:15 match, the Minnetonka girls will be home against Buffalo at Einer Anderson Stadium.
Action continues on Saturday, Aug. 29, with Edina playing an 11 a.m. match at St. Michael-Albertville and Minnetonka playing Hopkins in a 3 p.m. matinee at Minnetonka.
At 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, the Edina girls will play Eden Prairie at Kuhlman Field.
Tennis Matchups
Lake tennis began with several matches earlier this week.
Wayzata is set to play Delano in a 4 p.m. match Thursday, Aug. 27, at Wayzata.
Eden Prairie will play Orono at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at EP’s Round Lake Park.
In a 4 p.m. match Monday, Aug. 31, Minnetonka travels to Buffalo. At 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, Wayzata travels to Breck School.
