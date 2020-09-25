Lake Boys Soccer

In Lake Conference boys soccer matches at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, Hopkins will travel to Wayzata, Eden Prairie will host Minnetonka and St. Michael-Albertville will play at Buffalo.

More Lake soccer is on the docket for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, with Wayzata at Eden Prairie’s Aerie Stadium and Minnetonka at Edina.

Still in the hunt for the Lake boys title are Edina, Minnetonka and Wayzata. Hopkins, Eden Prairie and St. Michael-Albertville are trying to improve their playoff seeds.

Lake Girls Soccer

The state’s No. 1-ranked Class AA girls team Edina has a bye on the Lake schedule on Thursday, Oct. 1. The three 7:15 games that evening are Hopkins at Wayzata, Minnetonka at Eden Prairie and St. Michael-Albertville at Buffalo.

At 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, Eden Prairie will host Wayzata and Edina will host Minnetonka.

Lake Cross Country

The Lake Conference boys and girls cross country championships are set for Saturday, Oct. 3, at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista.

A three-way race for the boys title between Eden Prairie, Minnetonka and Wayzata is expected. Boys individual favorites include Eden Prairie seniors Isaac Hartman, Jack Gschwendtner and Alex Gutierrez, Minnetonka seniors Austin Hunter and Josh Koehnen and Hopkins seniors Leo Goodman and Ben Haberman.

Minnetonka, Wayzata and Edina are the contenders for the girls conference title. The individual favorite is Wayzata sophomore Abbey Nechanicky, who has been running 5Ks in under 18 minutes all season. Minnetonka sophomore Maya Mor has also gone under 18 minutes this season.

Armstrong Soccer

The Armstrong High boys and girls soccer teams are ready for a Northwest Suburban Conference doubleheader Thursday, Oct. 1, at Champlin Park.

The boys game will kick off at 5 p.m. with the girls game to follow at 7.

