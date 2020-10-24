Football Week 4
Going into Week 4, the Class 6A West District football schedule includes two traditional rivalry games.
Wayzata and Minnetonka will play at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Minnetonka’s Einer Anderson Stadium with the Bay Bell traveling trophy as the prize. Last season Wayzata took the Bay Bell 38-3, breaking Minnetonka’s three-game winning streak in the series. Minnetonka never lost to Wayzata during the three-year career of its dynamic quarterback, Aaron Syverson. But when Syverson graduated and his replacement, Luke Tollefson, went down with a knee injury early in the season, Wayzata became a big favorite in last year’s game.
In the other rivalry game at 7 Friday, Oct. 30, Eden Prairie will try to avenge last year’s loss to Edina.
The Eagles have 15 of 22 starters returning from last season, while Edina is rebuilding with a new head coach, Jason Potts, who took over the Hornet program after a successful run with Armstrong as one of Jack Negen’s top assistants.
Armstrong will host Hopkins at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. Hopkins is the more experienced team, but looking back to last season, Armstrong had a better record and won a regular-season title in Class 5A.
Lake Volleyball
In Lake Conference volleyball 7 p.m. matches Thursday, Oct. 29, are Minnetonka at Eden Prairie, Hopkins at Wayzata and St. Michael-Albertville at Buffalo. Edina has the conference bye that evening.
Minnetonka edged Eden Prairie three games to two in their first meeting this season. Wayzata blitzed Hopkins 3-0 in their first meeting.
At 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, Minnetonka will play at Chanhassen.
There will be no Lake volleyball Tuesday, Nov. 3, due to elections. However, there are three 7 p.m. matches set for Wednesday, Nov. 4 - Eden Prairie at Edina, Hopkins at Minnetonka and Wayzata at St. Michael-Albertville.
