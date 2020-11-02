Football Weeks 5-6
Rolling into Week 5 of the high school football season, the question is: Can anyone stop Eden Prairie’s perfect season?
Coach Mike Grant’s Eagles are 4-0 so far with Class 6A West District wins over Minnetonka, Shakopee, Wayzata and Edina. This week’s opponent, Prior Lake, could be the toughest challenge so far since the Lakers have already defeated Wayzata and Edina. Junior quarterback Kyle Haas leads a diverse Eagle offense. Eden Prairie counters with halfback Johnny Hartle, wide receiver Cade Kramer and quarterback David Warren-Mitchell, its three senior playmakers. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Prior Lake High School.
Still looking for its first victory of the season, Edina is getting ready to host Minnetonka at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Edina’s Kuhlman Field. The Hornets rely on seniors Sawyer Anderson and George Sandven in the backfield, along with two-way senior lineman Bastian Swinney and linebacker Leban Kahin.
Wayzata will be home at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, for a game against West District rival Shakopee. The Trojans are led by junior quarterback Ryan Harvey, along with senior running backs Sean Diedrich and Anthony Richmond, junior flanker Julian Diedrich and offensive tackle Tyler Magnuson. Shakopee has one of the district’s top quarterbacks, senior David Bigaouette. The Saber defense is led by returning All-West District end Devon Eastern.
There will also be 7 p.m. football games Wednesday, Nov. 11, including Hopkins at Park Center, Wayzata at Burnsville, St. Michael-Albertville at Eden Prairie, Prior Lake at Minnetonka and Edina at Shakopee.
Nov. 11 marks the end of the regular season for Class 6A football teams across the state.
Lake Volleyball
In 7 p.m. matches Friday, Nov. 6, Lake Conference girls volleyball shares the spotlight with football.
Eden Prairie will host Buffalo, Hopkins will host St. Michael-Albertville at the Lindbergh Center and Wayzata will be at home for a match against the Edina Hornets.
