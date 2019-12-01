To the editor:
The Bloomington City Council’s Nov. 18 public hearing, as well as residents’ comments and survey results, indicate a lack of support for a community center at Valley View Park. A community center should bring neighbors and residents together, and not divide us. So, let’s take a closer look at Bloomington Civic Plaza and other locations for a center.
This spring, space was noted as the reason Civic Plaza and Creekside Community Center were passed over. A consultant’s work this fall proposed a smaller building footprint, by using a multi-story building. The spring estimate was a 136,000-square-foot building footprint, whereas the consultant indicates a building footprint as small as 45,000 square feet.
Based on the current division in our city and the new information, let’s re-evaluate our options.
The city owns Civic Plaza and earmarked $10 million in capital funds to replace three city buildings west of Logan Avenue. The spring proposal indicated ample parking (331 new parking spaces) and no loss of green space.
Civic Plaza is more accessible, with good transit service and a central location. Adjacent commercial and industrial uses make Civic Plaza more appropriate for a “commercial level” use. Valley View Park is not, as it is within a residential neighborhood.
Thus, the consultant’s projected 4,000 new daily trips created by a community center (like a commercial use) pose negative impacts to the residential neighborhood. (By comparison, a single-family house generates 10 daily trips.)
Civic Plaza would not negatively impact a neighborhood park or outdoor amenities. At Valley View Park, a community center would reduce outdoor green space due to an increase in parking spaces and the new building. Studies indicate the importance of natural and green spaces on property values, people’s mental and physical health and overall neighborhood livability.
Bloomington produces better outcomes when we work together. Let’s pause the current process and create true community engagement, where neighbors talk with each other. The current input sessions are divisive and make people feel the need to yell to be heard. Creating true opportunities for resident engagement will help reunite our city.
Dan Niziolek
Bloomington
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.