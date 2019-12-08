To the editor:
I was surprised when reading the letter from Dan Niziolek, where he writes that “a community center would reduce outdoor green space due to an increase in parking spaces and the new building” for a proposed project at the Valley View Park.
The information presented to the Bloomington City Council, and to residents, showed that by creating better functioning parking lots, and improving the outdoor and indoor park amenities, the architects could decrease parking lot square footage while increasing usable parking spots, as well as significantly increase the multi-use and open green space in this park.
For many months of the year, the limited use amenities currently at the park aren’t fully utilized. I have tried to find parking at Valley View Park on a busy summer night, and several small inefficiently striped lots with no internal connections do not make for a great parking area.
I thought the presentation about the proposed community center was so helpful, and it made me feel hopeful for the future of our city. An investment in a well-used park, with upgraded park amenities, more open green space, better parking and a year-round aquatics area? This is an investment I want to make in our community.
Anita Smithson
Bloomington
