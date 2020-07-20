Any youth baseball team coached by former Minnesota Twins World Series hero Gene Larkin is going to learn to play the game the right way.
Larkin teaches the importance of being responsible, being on time and talking baseball in the dugout. That approach helped the Edina American Legion team finish second in state last season. Most of those players are gone now, but Larkin is excited about inheriting last year’s Edina Junior Legion team that won almost 30 games last summer.
There is no Legion ball in Minnesota this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, so the Edina 17-19-year-old boys are playing an independent schedule this summer. Some teams, like Excelsior and Wayzata, are close to 20 games already, but Edina is moving at a slower pace.
“This is a young group,” Larkin said following a win over Prior Lake July 16. “As a coach of a young team, you have to figure out the personalities and teach them how to handle success and handle failure.”
The Edina Hornets 19-and-Under team has had good wins and tough losses so far in 2020. The fact that there was no high school season, due to COVID-19, has slowed things down. July seems more like May, developmentally, at least.
Before a game against Chaska July 13 at Braemar Park, Larkin called on veteran State Tournament pitcher Lucas Flemming to set the tone. Larkin asked the ace righthander if he wanted a pitch count for the game or if he would rather play it by ear.
“I’d like to see how far I can go,” Flemming said.
Larkin wasn’t surprised to hear the response from his star pitcher and team leader.
“Lucas is showing leadership for this team in a lot of ways as one of the few seniors,” Larkin noted. “He is our No. 1 pitcher and bats third or fourth in the lineup.”
Other veterans from last year’s state runner-up Legion team are Tanner Hopkins and Drew “Bird” Sparrow, who complement Flemming on the Hornets pitching staff.
Promising newcomers Sean Vanhove, Thomas Chirpich, Brendan Merrigan, Paul Sullivan, Joey Trebil and Oliver Leupold were among the standouts for Edina Junior Legion last season.
“Sean can play both spots in the middle infield and bats first or second in the order,” Larkin said. “Oliver plays third base. He understands the game and might be our best hitter outside of Flemming.”
What are some of the basics the head coach is looking for from his new team?
• “Put the infield gloves together and the outfield gloves together on the bench.”
• “Check my signs before every pitch.”
• “Be aggressive on the bases.”
If the boys follow Larkin’s instructions, they’ll have fun playing the game.
