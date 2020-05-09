Even in a school year cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, the Lake Conference continued to dominate Minnesota State High School League athletics.
Of the 12 sports seasons completed last fall, Lake teams won six championships. Then in the winter, where nine state tourneys were completed, Lake teams added two more titles.
With no spring sports, Edina was unable to match last year’s state record of eighth state titles for the 2018-19 school year. Still, the Hornets won four state titles in the fall and one more in the winter. Another outstanding Edina senior class won gold medals in boys soccer, girls tennis, girls swimming and diving and girls cross country in the fall. The Hornets added a boys swimming and diving title during the winter season. Wayzata added two state titles to the Lake’s total of seven, taking honors in football and volleyball.
Thanks to the Hornets and Trojans, Lake schools won seven of the state tourneys that were completed.
Imagine what the conference might have done if other tournaments would have been completed. Hopkins High’s girls basketball team was poised to play in the state finals against Farmington on March 14 but the shutdown came on the 13th. Eden Prairie and Hopkins were hoping to play in the state boys tourney the following week.
In an interview after Hopkins’ game with the Farmington girls was cancelled, coach Brian Cosgriff said, “The seniors were devastated. There were tears galore because we really wanted to play - to prove that we could play 63 games in a row without faltering.”
Although Hopkins didn’t have the opportunity for a 63rd consecutive victory and the state title, those seniors finished their career with back-to-back undefeated seasons - 32-0 and 30-0.
The High School League’s decision to cancel boys basketball on March 13 cost Eden Prairie dearly. The Eagles were scheduled to play Shakopee for the Section 2AAAA title that evening, but then captain Cole Christensen found out on Twitter that the plug had been pulled.
“There’s an emptiness there,” said Eagle head coach Dave Flom, whose team had to settle for the first undefeated season in school history (28-0).
“We don’t have a state championship banner, but we are ranked ninth in the country by ESPN,” Flom noted at the time. The ESPN ranking came the Eagles’ way shortly after they defeated Minnehaha Academy. Eden Prairie point guard Drake Dobbs joined Suggs as a first-team All-State selection. Christensen and teammate John Henry were third-team All-State.
Second in State
This was one of the rare years when a Lake Conference team didn’t win a state Class AA hockey title.
A 28-game Edina girls winning streak ended in the state championship game, as the Hornets lost to Andover 5-3.
Eden Prairie’s boys team reached the state finals against Hill-Murray, then came up short, 4-1.
Spring Prospects
Here are a few of my thoughts on spring sports.
• Hopkins would have been hard to beat in Class 4A baseball with star pitchers Miles Halligan and Joey Hurth and catcher Jake Perry. Edina would have contended with Ben Flemming as a pitcher and outfielder and Jonathan Bunce behind the plate. Wayzata was loaded with talent with Josh Gullickson and Carter Tibbits as leaders.
• The state boys track and field championship was shaping up as a battle between Lake powers Hopkins and Wayzata. So many great athletes on these teams, including George Jackson and Niko Schmanski from Hopkins and Shuayb Hussein and Drake Daniels from Wayzata.
• Girls track powers from the Lake - Edina, Minnetonka, St. Michael-Albertville and Wayzata - all had a shot to be on the podium in the two state meets. Maddie Dahlien of Edina and Emma Atkinson of Wayzata lead a long list of stars.
• Edina and Wayzata would have competed for state honors. The Hornets had eight of the top 10 returning from last season, while Wayzata was led by 6-foot-8 freshman Collin Beduhn.
• In high school golf, Edina, Minnetonka and Wayzata would have been in the mix. John Tucker and Joe Karos were back to lead Edina.
• The Lake’s profile in girls softball was on the rise this spring with the return of some of the metro area’s top pitchers - Genevieve Ovsak from Edina, Signe Dohse from Hopkins and Maya Schrof from Minnetonka.
• Edina was pinning its state lacrosse hopes on Haley Reeck, who scored 53 goals as a sophomore last season.
