Tennis Showdown
Edina High’s No. 1-ranked girls tennis team will take on its top challenger, Minnetonka, in a Lake Conference match at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at the Minnetonka High courts.
These two teams met in the state Class AA championship match last fall with Edina posting a 5-2 victory. Minnetonka returns its top four players from last season - the Elvestrom sisters, Annika and Karina, along with Sarah Shahbaz and Emily Jurgens. Edina is led by first singles player Sami Hankinson and the senior captains, Morgan Clark, Paige Greene and Ingrid Smith.
In other 4 p.m. Lake matches Thursday, Eden Prairie will travel to St. Michael-Albertville and Wayzata will host Buffalo.
Soccer Sept. 22
The next round of Lake Conference soccer features three doubleheaders on Tuesday, Sept. 22.
The doubleheaders that all have the boys teams playing at 5 p.m. and the girls teams following at 7:15 are Hopkins at St. Michael-Albertville, Wayzata at Edina and Eden Prairie at Buffalo.
Face masks are required for fans attending these games.
Aquatics Sept. 17
Three Lake Conference girls aquatics meets are set for Thursday, Sept. 17.
The big matchup that day is Edina vs. Eden Prairie at 5:30 p.m. at Eden Prairie Community Center. Edina is the defending state Class AA champion, while Eden Prairie finished third in the state Class AA ranks last season. Edina is a young team this year, but still has key seniors Lily Gremmels, Chloe Swanson and Sophie Curran at the top of the lineup card along with sophomore Katie McCarthy.
In other meets that afternoon, Wayzata will travel to St. Michael-Albertville and Minnetonka will host Hopkins at Minnetonka Middle School East Pool.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.