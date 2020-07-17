Hopkins Teams Chosen
for Hall of Fame Games
Marc Hugunin of the Minnesota High School Basketball Hall of Fame committee has announced the pairings for the 2021 Winter Classic that will be played Saturday, Jan. 16, at Anoka-Ramsey Community College in Coon Rapids.
Among the teams selected are the boys and girls teams from Hopkins High School The Hopkins girls went 32-0 last season, while the Royals boys team qualified for the State Class 4A Tournament.
Boys pairings for the Winter Classic are: Hopkins vs. Lakeville South, Park Center vs. Mankato West and Hibbing vs. Waseca. Girls games on Jan. 16 will be Hopkins vs. Chaska, Minneapolis South vs. St. Paul Como Park and Farmington vs. Park Center.
Hugunin is hopeful the January event can happen as planned, however, that will depend in the Minnesota State High School League’s winter sports regulations.
“If you’re following the discussions at the MSHSL, you know that this is not a sure thing,” Hugunin said.
Skipper Tennis Team
is State Title Threat
For once, Edina High might not be favored to win the state Class AA girls tennis championship.
Assuming there will be high school sports this fall, Minnetonka is expected to challenge the Hornets’ reign in the Lake Conference and beyond.
Minnetonka has its top four players returning from last season. They are Sarah Shahbaz, Emily Jurgens and sisters Annika and Karina Elvestrom. Shahbaz and Annika Elvestrom won the state Class AA doubles championship last season. The Skippers finished third in the State Class AA Team Tournament.
Edina will still be a factor, of course, with the return of singles aces Ingrid Smith and Sami Hankinson.
Steve Paulsen, a member of the State Tennis Coaches’ Hall of Fame, resigned last year, and the Hornets’ new head coach is former Edina captain Jaime Gaard Chapman.
