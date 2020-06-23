COVID-19 Shutdown

Memories Still Linger

The Hopkins High girls basketball team had a perfect season in 2019-20 in all respects but one.

On the verge of winning a second consecutive State Class 4A Tournament championship, the Royals never had the chance to play the championship game at Williams Arena due to the COVID-19 shutdown.

“We had 18 kids who were 36 minutes short of their dream,” Hopkins head coach Brian Cosgriff said at the time. “It’s nobody’s fault, we were all in uncharted territory.”

One thing the Royals accomplished this season was a 62-game winning streak, which dated back to the beginning of the 2018-19 season. Graduates Paige Bueckers and K.K. Adams will be missing from the Royals’ rotation next season, however, the team will return five players with starting experience - 6-4 center Maya Nnaji, forward Taylor Woodson and guards NuNu Agara, Amaya Battle and Alayna Contreras.

Don’t be surprised if the winning streak continues, although Lake Conference rivals will have something to say about that. St. Michael-Albertville was in the state final four, Minnetonka returns its entire team, Edina brings four starters back and Wayzata remains Hopkins’ No. 1 rival with All-State candidates Mara Braun and Jenna Johnson.

Jack Osberg’s Legend

Grows in New Role

It is almost impossible to talk about Augsburg University football without mentioning Jack Osberg.

Early in his coaching career, Osberg was head man at Wayzata High for six seasons. In 1991, he became head coach of his alma mater, Augsburg. After stints as an assistant coach to Derrin Lamker at Osseo and Edina High Schools, Osberg is back at Augsburg now, assisting Lamker, who was recently named head coach.

Osberg’s record as head coach of Augsburg was 62-79 over 14 seasons (1991-2002). As a player for Augsburg, Osberg was a two-time All-MIAC pick.

