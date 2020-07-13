Dave Tschimperle is
Named to Hall of Fame
Former Hopkins great Dave Tschimperle has been selected to the 2020 class of the Minnesota High School Basketball Hall of Fame.
Hall of Fame ceremonies, originally scheduled for April 6, were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. A date has not been set for the induction, which will take place prior to a Minnesota Timberwolves game at Target Center.
Tschimperle led the Hopkins High Warriors to three consecutive State Tournament berths and state titles in 1952 and 1953. During Tschimperle’s junior and senior years, the Warriors had a state-record 65-game winning streak that was later eclipsed by Edina’s 69-game streak (1966-68).
Following his senior basketball season at Hopkins, Tschimperle played in a high school all-star game and was recruited by University of Kentucky coach Adolph Rupp. Tschimperle was asked to play for other Division I schools, including the University of Minnesota, but opted for Hamline University in St. Paul, where he became an All-MIAC player in his freshman year.
There are 14 others waiting for the 2020 Hall of Fame induction along with Tschimperle. Among them are Hopkins High girls basketball coach Brian Cosgriff and Edina resident Annie Adamczak Glavan, who starred as a player at Moose Lake High School.
Greatness of Eagle
Football Coach Grant
Hall of Fame athletic trainer Gary Smith has worked alongside Eden Prairie High football coach Mike Grant for 22 seasons, and in that time the Eagles have won 11 state big-school championships.
Smith was asked to define Grant’s success as a head coach.
“Mike has really good coaches around him,” the trainer said. “We win more games at halftime than anyone.”
The 2020 season could be one of Grant’s best ever with 15 of 22 starters returning from last season, led by linebacker Justice Sullivan, quarterback David Warren-Mitchell and halfback Johnny Hartle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.