Lake Tennis Pioneer

Most high school tennis fans would assume that the first state boys champion from the Lake Conference was someone from Edina, however, the first champion represented Hopkins High at state in 1957.

Willie Hernandez, an exchange student from the Philippines took the state title by defeating defending champion Chuck Hawke from Minneapolis Central in the finals, 6-2, 6-4.

Returning to his native land after high school, Hernandez made the Philippines’ Davis Cup team.

By the way, Edina’s first state singles champion was Keith Butterfield in 1959. The following year, Franz Jevne and Andy Goddard became the first Edina players to capture a state doubles title, and keeping it in the family, the Hornets won the 1962 state doubles gold medals with William Jevne and David Goddard.

Maddie Dahlien is

Tar Heels’ Recruit

What does Edina High junior Maddie Dahlien have in common with former NBA superstar Michael Jordan? The fact that Dahlien recently committed to play a collegiate sport for the University of North Carolina.

Dahlien will join the Tar Heels in the fall of 2022 as a forward.

In addition to playing soccer for the Edina Hornets, Dahlien is an All-State track runner, who placed second in three events in the 2019 State Class AA Meet at Hamline University.

The door might be open for her to run some track races for North Carolina.

Presley Norby is

Whitecaps’ Pick

Former Minnetonka High hockey player Presley Norby has been drafted by the Minnesota Whitecaps of the National Women’s Hockey League.

In her collegiate career at Wisconsin, Norby played in 153 games, helping the Badgers to the NCAA title in 2019. She finished her four years with 94 points on 38 goals and 56 assists.

