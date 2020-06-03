Coronavirus Threat
Keeps Rinks Empty
The coronavirus pandemic shows that many west suburban hockey players take their vast network of ice arenas for granted. High school hockey, especially, is no longer a seasonal sport, and with arenas closed during the pandemic players can’t wait to begin training.
It wasn’t always that way. When Willard Ikola first became Edina’s head coach in 1958, there was only one ice arena available to Lake Conference teams - the new Ice Center in Golden Valley. Teams practiced outdoors and played a majority of their games Saturday at the Ice Center.
Ikola grew up playing on the Iron Range. “Hibbing, Eveleth and Virginia had their own indoor ice rinks when I played,” he said.
Once hockey became more popular in the Lake Conference, there were new arenas built everywhere. Edina’s Braemar Arena was the first, followed by the Bloomington Ice Garden, New Hope Arena, Minnetonka Ice Arena, Hopkins Pavilion, St. Louis Park Rec Center and Richfield Arena. Later, Wayzata became the first Minnesota high school to attach an indoor arena to its main building. Minnetonka’s Pagel Center replaced Minnetonka Ice Arena as a home rink for the Skippers. Eden Prairie would later put its home rink in city-owned community center.
Ikola said indoor ice changed the game for Twin Cities teams. “Before that, the Northern teams dominated,” he said.
Changing Dynamics
For The MIAC
With the University of St. Thomas ready to embark on a journey to NCAA Division I sports, the Division III Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has added the College of St. Scholastica for 2021.
The MIAC plans two football divisions, one consisting of Carleton, Gustavus Adolphus, St. John’s, St. Olaf and St. Scholastica, the other consisting of Augsburg, Bethel, Concordia-Moorhead, Hamline and Macalester.
The move to the MIAC gives St. Scholastica a chance to recruit more Lake Conference athletes in all sports.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.