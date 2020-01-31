The Knights of Columbus Marian Council Auxiliary financed Thanksgiving and Christmas gift cards for parishes in Bloomington and Richfield.

The money was sent to three parishes to buy gift cards for those in need: Nativity of Mary Catholic Church in Bloomington, Assumption Catholic Church in Richfield and The Catholic Church of St. Peter in Richfield. Gifts were also purchased for donations to nursing homes.

The auxiliary raises its money through events such as a spaghetti dinner and a silent auction, according to Pres. Jean Snyder.

All women 18 and older who willing to follow the Knights of Columbus principles are invited to join the auxiliary.

Info: 952-888-1492

