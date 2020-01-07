Families with children starting kindergarten this fall are invited to attend a kindergarten open house at one of Bloomington’s 10 elementary schools.

Families are invited to their neighborhood school meet the teachers, tour the building and learn more about the kindergarten experience.

The open houses will be held on the following dates:

• Hillcrest Community School, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Feb. 11

• Indian Mounds Elementary School 5-7 p.m. Jan. 23

• Normandale Hills Elementary School 6-7 p.m. Jan. 28

• Oak Grove Elementary School 6-7 p.m. Jan. 28

• Olson Elementary School 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 30

• Poplar Bridge Elementary School 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 28

• Ridgeview Elementary School 6-7 p.m. Jan. 30

• Valley View Elementary School 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 23

• Washburn Elementary School 5-6 p.m. Jan. 28

• Westwood Elementary School 6-7 p.m. Jan. 30

To locate your neighborhood school, visit bloomingtonschools.org/school-locator.

Copyright © 2019 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments