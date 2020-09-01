Summer after summer, the Minnetonka Millers amateur baseball team is in the thick of the battle for the State Class A title.
No team in any of Minnesota’s three amateur baseball classes can equal Minnetonka’s total of 15 state titles, and it might be decades before any team comes close.
The one constant in all of Minnetonka’s success has been manager Kevin Hoy. He grew up riding his bike to Bennett Park in Minnetonka for Little League and Babe Ruth games and went on to start as an All-Lake Conference second baseman for a Minnetonka High team that finished second to Henry Sibley in the 1979 State Tournament. Hoy went on to earn two all-conference awards, an all-region award and the title of captain in the University of Minnesota-Duluth baseball program.
“When I joined the Millers in 1980, I was 18 years old and most of the other players were in their 20s or 30s,” Hoy said. “It was a culture shock. I was on the same team as some of Minnetonka’s all-time greats - Jim Benson, Mike Mason, Bebe Kartak and Jim Stubbs among others.”
Hoy eventually earned the starting job at second base and played 13 years with the Millers. Seven years into his town team career, Hoy unexpectedly became the team’s player-coach. “Jim Benson had been the coach and also one of our pitchers,” Hoy recalled. “Then he moved to Colorado in the middle of the 1985 season. He was gone and everybody kind of looked in my direction. So I spent the next seven years as a player-coach before I decided to retire as a player. I was 31, and it was time to give some of the younger players a chance.”
Since then, Hoy has managed and also been a primary source of income for the ball club. “I stopped collecting fees from the players,” he said. “The team is my ministry.”
After every game, win or lose, the Millers circle up, kneel and give thanks to God. Most of the players participate in the circle, but Hoy never regards it as mandatory.
Hoy added that the team receives “tremendous support” from two local organizations - the Minnetonka Baseball Association and the Minnetonka Diamond Club.
It took Hoy a while to win his first state Class A title, which came in 1997. “We had finished second in 1994, third in 1995 and second in 1996,” Hoy said. “I was kind of feeling that second place was my lot in life.”
Then, a transformational player joined the club. Left-handed pitcher David Bigham put the Millers over the top in the 1997 State Tournament. “We were finally ready to win one,” Hoy said.
A second watershed moment was the day shortstop Joe Shallenberger joined the Millers for the 2000. Shallenberger is the only player in state history - in any of the three classes - to win four State Tournament MVP awards. He is still active, still starring and ranks as the Millers’ all-time leader in home runs, extra-base hits and RBIs. He is no longer a shortstop, but is still batting third in the lineup as a right fielder, first baseman or designated hitter.
“It took Joe a few years to start dominating,” Hoy said. “We won the state championship in his first year, 2001. Joe left to play pro ball with the St. Paul Saints, and when he returned to us halfway through the 2004 season, he came into his own. He is arguably the best player we’ve ever had, and he is arguably the best player in the history of amateur baseball in Minnesota. This year, he hit three home runs in the State Tournament.”
The Millers had to work hard for the 2020 state title, especially the second weekend. They came from behind to beat Baseball 365 7-3 on Saturday, Aug. 22. The next day, they beat Highland Park 10-3 before edging the Minneapolis Cobras 9-6 for the title. Shallenberger’s home run was one of the keys to beating the Cobras.
“I am more nervous as a manager than I was when I played,” Hoy said. “When we won the championship, I took a deep breath.”
Two alert base coaching calls by Hoy helped the Millers break a 6-6 tie in the seventh inning of the nine-inning championship game. First, he sent pinch runner Jordan Amundson home from second on a base hit to left field. It was a bang-bang play at the plate, with the Cobras feeling that their catcher, Jeff Miller, had put the tag on in time. The next batter hit a ground ball and the Cobras tried for a force play at second base, but the ball was dropped. Hoy never hesitated to send Will Sturek, who was running from second, all the way home. The throw to the plate was wide. Another run scored in the inning, and then Millers reliever David Cushing slammed the door in relief of starter Thomas Skoro.
“The feeling of accomplishment that you get through hard work and teamwork lasts forever,” Hoy said.
For years, the Millers nucleus consisted of Shallenberger, Mike Davis, Blaine Rutledge and Joe Abellera. But Abellera retired from the team in 2016. When he came back this year, things seemed to be back to normal in the right way. Reliable veterans Zack Trygstad and Ryan Poppitz continued to come up big at playoff time.
“Our big four are going to get their swings,” Hoy said. “This year we had a lot of really good young players.”
Four of them often started - catcher Joey Danielson, second baseman Jack Hanson, shortstop Jarod Wandersee and center fielder Will Sturek. Mike Sturek and Wyatt Nelson were superb rookie pitchers on a staff led by veteran starters Donny Erdall and Brandon Broxey and relievers Cushing and Alex Twenge.
Hoy said one reason for his successful managing career is the support he has on the home front.
“Before we began playing [in late June], my wife would tell you I was around home too much,” Hoy said. “Once the season started, things were back to normal.”
Normal in the baseball sense meant that the Millers were playing - and winning - on the final day of yet another championship season.
