It is fitting that Jane Voss of Bloomington was honored on National Girls and Women in Sports Day Feb. 5 at the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul.
The long-time girls sports advocate received the prestigious Breaking Barriers Award for her long service and dedication that dates back to the birth of Title IX in the 1972-73 school year. Voss got in on the ground floor, as she initiated girls volleyball, basketball and track at Mazeppa High School, which is located close to Mankato.
When Voss moved north to Eden Prairie High School in 1980, she continued her coaching career in volleyball and added softball coaching to her resume. In addition, she served on Eden Prairie’s Gender Equity Committee and became involved with the Athena Awards program, which recognizes the most outstanding senior female athletes at approximately 50 Minneapolis area high schools.
Voss was humbled to be recognized on National Girls and Women in Sports Day.
“There are so many others who are so deserving,” she commented. “I am honored to be included.”
Few have worked longer or given more than Voss for the cause of girls athletics.
Although she is no longer coaching, she stays involved as the public address announcer for volleyball and basketball teams at Eden Prairie and Edina High Schools. The night before the Feb. 5 ceremonies she call the boys and girls basketball doubleheader that featured Eden Prairie and Wayzata.
“I love the announcing piece,” she said. “I always want to be fair to both teams.”
In the Eden Prairie-Wayzata boys game Feb. 4, she had a chance to call several dunks - two by Camden Heide from Wayzata, one by Austin Andrews from Eden Prairie and a sensational one-hander by Kody Williams from Wayzata.
The girls game featured great shooting by two outstanding guards, sophomore Mara Braun from Wayzata and junior Destinee Bursch from Eden Prairie. Voss called their names frequently because they were scoring often.
“It is so much fun to be part of it, and the best thing is that I get a front-row seat,” Voss said. “I am proud of where girls athletics are today. There are so many great athletes.”
Manderfeld Honored
Eden Prairie resident Nancy Manderfeld won a Special Merit Award on National Girls and Women in Sports Day for her long service as a coach, official, administrator and announcer. Perhaps her greatest distinction is 30 years of service as her position as executive secretary of Section 6AA for the Minnesota State High School League.
Manderfeld is the only woman to hold that position in the MSHSL’s 16 sections (Class AA and A).
Over an eight-year span, Manderfeld coached four girls sports - basketball, volleyball, track and softball. Then, she made the transition to officiating, pulling on the stripes for 10 seasons of basketball and five seasons of volleyball.
Announcing was the next rung on the ladder. She was the first female public address announcer for the Edina High girls basketball team, and also stepped into roles announcing the MSHSL State Girls Basketball Tournament. She did such a good job in the high school ranks that the University of Minnesota hired her to announce Gopher Women’s basketball.
Manderfeld became involved in high school coaching and officiating “to inspire others.” And she has spent her career doing exactly that.
2020 Award Winners
Minnesota Milestones: Krissy Wendell (Brooklyn Park) and Maddy Freking (Andover).
Breaking Barriers: Jane Voss (Bloomington), Karla Wolford (Moorhead), Todd Dingmann (St. Cloud), Gwen Garber (Milaca), Augsburg University women’s wrestling team, Granny Basketball (Faribault and Wanamingo), Subversive Sirens synchronized swimming team (Minneapolis)..
Special Merit: Nancy Manderfeld (Eden Prairie), Jill Wahman (St. Cloud) and Margaret Chutich (Minneapolis).
Legacy Award: Gabe Grunewald (indoor track) and Belmar Gunderson (University of Minnesota physical education).
Kwame McDonald Media Award: Lea B. Olsen (Minneapolis) and Jane Helmke (St. Paul).
Wilma Rudolph Award: Ana Younker Zimmermann (St. Paul).
Marie Berg Teaching Award: Berniece Carlin (Fosston).
