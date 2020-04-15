Edina’s 6-foot-10 senior forward Jacob Hutson has been named All-State honorable mention in boys basketball by Associated Press.
A three-year starter for coach Joe Burger’s Hornets, Hutson averaged 16 points per game this season. He won All-Lake Conference honors for the second year in a row.
“Jacob was our leader,” coach Burger said. “He improved every year. His biggest improvement during the offseason was his three-point shooting.”
Associated Press named first, second and third All-State teams along with the honorable mention selections.
Named first team All-State were two outstanding Lake Conference guards - 6-1 senior Drake Dobbs from Eden Prairie and 6-5 senior Kerwin Walton from Hopkins. Dobbs led his team in assists and averaged 19 points per game this season. He will play basketball at Division I Liberty University next season. Walton, who has not yet made his college decision, led Lake Conference scorers with an average of 26 points per game. He helped Hopkins beat Cooper 71-60 for the Class 4A, Section 6 championship.
Burger said, “Dobbs was the constant for Eden Prairie [during a 28-0 season]. I thought he should be Mr. Basketball.”
The Mr. Basketball Award, along with Associated Press Player of the Year honors went to 6-4 senior guard Jalen Suggs of Minnehaha Academy.
