After the first week of Edina 35 & Over Men’s Rec Softball League action, only three of the nine teams are undefeated.
The Unified Fielders, Blade Runners and Bunny’s Bar & Grill are all 1-0. C-Side, the Dogs of Corn and the Boys of Summer have 1-1 records, while Urgency Room, the Bruce Avenue All-Stars and defending champion Metropolitan Ford are 0-1. Each team has doubleheader weeks mixed into the schedule to make up for games that were lost during the COVID-19 delay that wiped out games in May and June.
Captain Vic Halverson’s Unified Fielders won the most exciting game of the first week, edging Urgency Room 18-16. The Blade Runners also won a competitive game, skating past the Bruce Avenue All-Stars 15-10.
Bunny’s took a quick 9-0 lead before holding off C-Side 15-9.
Prior to its loss to Bunny’s C-Side scored an 18-5 win over Metropolitan Ford.
The Boys of Summer split a doubleheader with the Dogs of Corn, winning the first game 11-6 and losing the second 16-4.
Captain Scott Phinney of C-Side liked the way his team performed, even though the loss to Bunny’s cost the team a chance to take the lead in the standings. “Our win over Metropolitan Ford was a good way to start the season,” Phinney said. “We hoped we would have enough left in the tank for one more.”
Bunny’s power hitting was too much for C-Side to overcome. A three-run homer by Josh Ruble and three hits by captain Bryan Fricke gave Bunny’s a big cushion early. Jeb Lau came out of retirement to provide key RBIs for Bunny’s and Kenny “Ace” Fricke provided solid pitching. Harlan Rossman of C-Side hit a three-run homer to close the gap against Bunny’s, but the tank was empty after that.
The Love Handles, a team that often battles Bunny’s for regular-season and playoff titles, took the year off. Another perennial 35 & Over contender not playing this season is Federated Insurance. Federated captain Chris Weigle exercised free agency and has joined C-Side as a lead-off hitter and left fielder.
“We wish the Love Handles were here,” Bunny’s coach Mike Fricke said. “Most years, we’d already be winding down, but it’s great to finally get out here and see all the familiar faces again.”
Web Gems
Among the players who came up with Web Gems on opening night of Edina 35 & Over Softball are second baseman Sammy Schulz of Urgency Room, shortstop John Farrell and outfielder Bryan Fricke of Bunny’s Bar & Grill, outfielder Nick Dzandsera of C-Side, second baseman Jim Van Someren of the Dogs of Corn, shortstop Lou Rohman of the Bruce Avenue All-Stars and third baseman Joe Robinson of the Blade Runners.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.