Berry Emerges as
Senior Open Champ
Don Berry, the head pro at Edinburgh USA, repeated as the State Men’s Senior Open Golf champion last week at Keller Golf Course in Maplewood.
Berry shot rounds of 69 and 71 to tie Dale Jones of Mendakota (70-70), so a playoff was needed to determine the winner. A birdie on the first playoff hole gave Berry the championship. He had also won a playoff in last year’s State Senior Open, and on that occasion, the playoff involved six competitors.
A seven-time champion in the State Senior Open, Berry said, “I won - I feel really good about that, but I sure didn’t think I played very good. Golf is weird. Last year it took a six-hole playoff. A couple years ago at Baker National, I won by 10 strokes.”
Berry’s first victory in the Men’s Senior Open came at Edina Country Club in 2012, when he came from behind to edge Joe Stansberry by a stroke.
There was one big change that everyone noticed this year. The flags stayed in the cup on all putts - both long and short - due to concerns over the coronavirus.
“I don’t really enjoy putting with the pin in on short putts,” Berry said. “Longer putts [20 feet or more], I don’t really think about it.”
West Suburban Men
Play Well in Tourney
As usual, west suburban area Senior golfers played well in the State Open. Ty Armstrong of Eden Prairie, representing GolfTEC, tied for fifth with rounds of 71-72. John Brellenthin of Minikahda (74-71) shared seventh place with Bob Neuberger of Burl Oaks (73-72). J.T. Johnson of Olympic Hills in Eden Prairie was solid with rounds of 75-72 for 12th place. Tony Brown of Rush Creek matched 74s to tie for 13th. Dave Steingart of Edina Country Club placed 15th with rounds of 73-76.
