Richfield volleyball coach Carmen Christian was ready to start practice early last week as a pod of eight players went through warm-ups inside an auxiliary gym at the high school.

Volleyball

Volleyballs at Richfield High School were ready to be used after being thoroughly cleaned ahead of practice last week.

In addition to face masks and staying as socially distanced as possible, Christian said they assigned each player their own ball to hit during practice with no contact among teammates during the summer contact period.

Construction forced the team into a side gym while the main gym undergoes renovations, including a new wood floor.

Stars baseball

Holy Angels 18U team is 2-2 after a 3-0 shutout at Litchfield June 28 to complete a three-game road trip the weekend before the Fourth of July holiday.

Eli Erickson

Stars Legion pitcher Eli Erickson throws during the season-opener June 25 against Burnsville at Donaldson Park in Richfield.

Senior Reed Lewis pitched a one-hit, complete-game shutout striking out seven Litchfield batters while driving in the game’s first run.

Rothstein, who also coaches the Stars varsity team, said with 12 seniors playing this summer, “this is sort of a mulligan for the high school season,” as one more opportunity to wear the blue jersey before going on to post-high school opportunities.

Cooper Smith added an extra-innings home run to power the Stars past BOLD in a 6-4 final score on June 27.

Alex Knoll dive

Alex Knoll, left, dives safely back to first base during the season opener at Donaldson Park against Burnsville on June 25.

The Stars came up short against Burnsville in a 15-5 final at Donaldson Field in Richfield June 25. Holy Angels scored all five runs in a third-inning outburst. 

Rothstein said the opener was rough as they worked on the timing at the plate to put the bat on the ball while catching back up to in-game situations.

Reed Lewis

Stars slugger Reed Lewis fouls off a pitch during the first inning, June 25 at Donaldson Park.
Preparing Haddox Field

Members of the Bloomington Prospects work on the infield at Red Haddox Field before the start of the season.

“Practice time was limited once the governor opened it up to allow games and it can be difficult to simulate certain things in practice,” the coach said. “We played much better in Bird Island, especially our pitching staff. We need to do a better job putting the ball in play and handling situational hitting, but all-in-all it was a fun weekend at a nice ballpark. Just being able to play is a blessing right now.”

Preparing Haddox for play

Bloomington Blue Prospects manager Mike Steffen mows the edge of the grass near the first base dugout at Haddox Field.

Holy Angels welcomed Bloomington Blue Prospects to Donaldson Park Wednesday, July 8. Bloomington Blue hosts a trio of games at Red Haddox Field July 21-23. The first pitch is set for 8 p.m. starting with Chanhassen on Tuesday, Apple Valley on Wednesday and Burnsville on Thursday. Bloomington Gold and Blue will play under the lights at Haddox Field at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 30.

Soccer at Marsh Lake

Bloomington United Club Director Tim Forby, right, walks around the Marsh Lake fields in Bloomington during a first-week technical practice in late June.

