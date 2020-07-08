Richfield volleyball coach Carmen Christian was ready to start practice early last week as a pod of eight players went through warm-ups inside an auxiliary gym at the high school.
In addition to face masks and staying as socially distanced as possible, Christian said they assigned each player their own ball to hit during practice with no contact among teammates during the summer contact period.
Construction forced the team into a side gym while the main gym undergoes renovations, including a new wood floor.
Stars baseball
Holy Angels 18U team is 2-2 after a 3-0 shutout at Litchfield June 28 to complete a three-game road trip the weekend before the Fourth of July holiday.
Senior Reed Lewis pitched a one-hit, complete-game shutout striking out seven Litchfield batters while driving in the game’s first run.
Rothstein, who also coaches the Stars varsity team, said with 12 seniors playing this summer, “this is sort of a mulligan for the high school season,” as one more opportunity to wear the blue jersey before going on to post-high school opportunities.
Cooper Smith added an extra-innings home run to power the Stars past BOLD in a 6-4 final score on June 27.
The Stars came up short against Burnsville in a 15-5 final at Donaldson Field in Richfield June 25. Holy Angels scored all five runs in a third-inning outburst.
Rothstein said the opener was rough as they worked on the timing at the plate to put the bat on the ball while catching back up to in-game situations.
“Practice time was limited once the governor opened it up to allow games and it can be difficult to simulate certain things in practice,” the coach said. “We played much better in Bird Island, especially our pitching staff. We need to do a better job putting the ball in play and handling situational hitting, but all-in-all it was a fun weekend at a nice ballpark. Just being able to play is a blessing right now.”
Holy Angels welcomed Bloomington Blue Prospects to Donaldson Park Wednesday, July 8. Bloomington Blue hosts a trio of games at Red Haddox Field July 21-23. The first pitch is set for 8 p.m. starting with Chanhassen on Tuesday, Apple Valley on Wednesday and Burnsville on Thursday. Bloomington Gold and Blue will play under the lights at Haddox Field at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 30.
