Mall of America in Bloomington will host another winter of outdoor activity with the return of its Skate the Star ice rink.
The rink opened for the season on Dec. 14 and is built around a star sculpture at the north entrance of the mall. The rink is open daily and is free, with skate rental available for $5. Proceeds from skate rental will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities.
Rink sponsor TCF Bank donated $5,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities in conjunction with the start of the skating season. Last year, the rink raised more than $86,000 for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities.
The rink will be open daily through Feb. 2, except for Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. The hours of operation will vary throughout the winter.
Info: mallofamerica.com/skate
