Windsong Farm golfer Ian Meyer tied for medalist honors with a 68 in the Minnesota Golf Association’s State Amateur Qualifier June 19 at Oak Marsh.
Four golfers won their way to state by breaking 70. Five more qualified with 70s and four qualified with 71s. In what was the most competitive of all the state qualifiers held last week, all three alternates also finished with 71s.
Mike Tschida of Chisago Lakes Golf Course shared the winning score with Meyer. Jack Ebner of Windsong Farm and Justin Turnquist of Dahlgreen shot 69s to share third place. Henry May of Interlachen, Harry Plowman of University, Noah Larson of Forest Hills, Will Hickey of Stoneridge and Sam Peterson of Phalen Park all came in at 70. Next with 71s were Conor Schubring of Bent Creek, John Butler of the Links at Norfolk, Tim Peterson of Forest Hills and Tony Krogen of Rush Creek.
Other notable scores for golfers from the western suburbs were Windsong Farm’s Phil Ebner’s with 73 and Baker National’s Dominic Rosati with 74.
Seventy-two golfers competed in the Oak Marsh State Amateur Qualifier.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.