I first heard the rumor several weeks ago that some high school coaches in Minnesota were proposing creative solutions for the 2020 fall season.
With the COVID-19 virus creating uncertainty, some were concerned that high school football could not be played this fall. After all, how do you social distance when you have 11 defensive players trying to tackle a ball carrier? And how do you social distance linemen who are trying to provide protection for an extra-point kick?
One coach I spoke with last week, talked about a solution to this problem that has been gaining momentum. That solution is to move football season to the spring of 2021 and baseball to the fall of 2020. Really, that makes a lot of sense. Baseball teams are playing this summer, applying social distancing guidelines for the most part. Fans at those games are sitting in small family groups instead of large clusters, and many of those fans are masked.
If flip-flopping football and baseball is a good idea, why not flip-flop other sports, as well?
Anyone who has watched a high school soccer match realizes that soccer is a contact sport. Golf on the other hand is a non-contact sport that is ideal for social distancing.
So why not flip-flop high school boys and girls soccer with high school boys and girls golf?
The Other Sports
Notice I have not mentioned boys and girls cross country and girls volleyball, swimming and tennis yet, so lets turn to those sports.
Cross country meets are a problem for social distancing, and anyone who has jogged six blocks knows how uncomfortable it is to run with a mask covering your face. Staggered starts might be one way to address this issue. The typical thundering herd at the beginning of a high school meet would be problematic, but what about using three different courses and starting groups of runners five minutes apart? And in addition, how about varsity meets one day and JV meets the next?
I would ask cross country coaches and officials to help me on this one.
Volleyball is problematic because all 12 players on the court at a given time could eventually handle the same ball. Would gloves help the situation?
Swimming might be the safest of all sports, due partly to the presence of chlorine. Competitors are separated by lanes and usually don’t swim side by side for long. Although this might make meets and practices longer, how about using every other lane?
Doubles tennis is hardly conducive to social distancing. Count the high-fives during a high school girls doubles match, and you’ll get the picture.
Instead of playing four singles and three doubles matches in a dual meet, why not look at nine or 11 singles matches as the revised format?
The Minnesota State High School League and Gov. Tim Walz are working to come up with a plan by Aug. 3. Much depends on schools opening. If you need any help, Governor, please call me or send an email.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.