After losing for the first time this season, 2-0 to Wayzata Sept. 22, the Edina girls soccer team had a nice bounce-back 2-1 win over Eden Prairie two nights later.
“When you play a Tony Peszneker-coached team [Wayzata], you know they will be well-organized,” Edina head coach Katie Aafedt said. “They came firing right out of the gate.”
Wayzata sophomore goalie Becca Carroll played her game of the year and denied the Hornets with a couple spectacular saves. “She had a great night,” Aafedt said. “Our sophomore goalie, Bayless Flynn, did really well and made two or three difficult saves.”
Aafedt put the loss to Wayzata in perspective: “I don’t remember a girls team going undefeated in the Lake Conference. It seems like this year everybody’s beating everybody.”
The Eden Prairie match was perhaps the most important of Edina’s season so far. The Hornets came ready and had goals from senior Gwen Hendrikson and junior Maddie Dahlien.
“Gwen scored a nice goal on a left-footed shot,” Aafedt noted. “She works hard every game.”
Ninth-grader Ashley Thurk and sophomore Ella Kachmarzinski got their first starts of the season against Eden Prairie, and “they were amazing,” Aafedt said.
Eden Prairie’s ninth-grade goalie Lily Mattison had the hot hand and even stopped a penalty kick.
With the Lake season winding down, Edina leads the pack with a 6-1 record. Also in the hunt for the title are Minnetonka (5-2-0) and Wayzata (4-2-1).
Edina will host Minnetonka at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, in what could be the big match of the season. The Hornets defeated Minnetonka 3-0 the first time through the Lake schedule.
Aafedt said that one of the best things about the Edina team this year is having three capable varsity goalkeepers. Seniors Liv Jamison and Kennedy Olson form the trio with Flynn.
“They work together to make each other better,” the coach commented. “And they always cheer for each other in the games.”
Asked about the state rankings, which have had Edina first all season, Aafedt said, “I would rather be ranked first at the end of the season [than at this point].”
