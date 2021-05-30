Jefferson will be the No. 1 seed for the Section 2AAAA Baseball Tournament and Eden Prairie will be No. 8.
The rest of the field consists of six evenly matched teams, and Edina head coach Tom Nevers feels that the parity will make every game exciting.
“We could be seeded as high as fourth or fifth,” Nevers said May 27. “I feel good about what we’re doing - in games and in practices. We have put ourselves in position to compete.”
The Hornets showed the type of mettle they will need in the playoffs with a 4-3 non-conference victory over Benilde-St. Margaret’s on May 26.
“We had eight hits, which is more than we’ve had in a game lately,” Nevers said. “But we still struck out too much - 11 times that game.”
Edina improved to 8-10-1 with that victory.
Adam Berghult led Edina at the plate, going two-for-four with an RBI and run scored. Easton Breyfogle hit a double, while other hits came from Sean Vanhove, Lewis Meyer, Jack Dobesh, Will Couchman, Oliver Leupold and Drew “Bird” Sparrow.
Edina’s pitchers, Sparrow, Kamden Chrysler and Tanner Hopkins, held BSM to six hits, with Chrysler getting the win. Jack Rheineck led the Red Knights with two hits.
Earlier in the week, the Hornets lost to Jefferson 12-2.
“I was impressed with Jefferson,” Nevers said. “They carry themselves like winners and the 1-2 punch at the top of their order is the best I have seen this year.”
Berghult led Edina at the plate, going three-for-three with a home run and a double. Couchman, Meyer and Leupold had the other Hornet hits. Carter Hanson led Jefferson with a pair of doubles and four RBIs.
Nevers said he will work on hitting for the playoffs. “I will stress the importance of having a plan and a good two-strike approach,” he said.
The Hornets are the only team in Section 2AAAA that lost most of its varsity for 10 days due to a COVID-19 quarantine. That was a month ago, and Nevers likes the way the Hornets have bounced back from the adversity. The hope for Edina fans is that they’ll get hot in the playoffs and leave the early-season adversity behind.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.