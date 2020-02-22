Two losses to the Andover Huskies bookended an otherwise perfect season for the Edina High girls hockey team.
While the first loss to Andover, 1-0 in the season opener, was less consequential, the second loss, 5-3 Feb. 22 at Xcel Energy Center, really stung because it deprived the Hornets of their fourth consecutive state Class AA championship.
The title game had a promising start, as Edina’s Emma Conner and Katie Davis put power-plays on the board for an early lead. However, Andover bounced back with two goals to send the game to the first intermission tied 2-2.
Edina regained the lead on Davis’ second goal, but again Andover tied the score, and the third period began with the score 3-3.
Andover came close to taking the lead midway through the third period, but Edina ninth-grade goalie Uma Corniea stopped a breakaway.
At the 13:01 mark, Andover’s Abby Krause scored her second goal of the game for the Huskies’ first lead, then after Edina had to pull the goalie, Andover added an empty-net goal.
The even nature of the Edina-Andover matchup is reflected by their final season records. Both ended the campaign 28-2-0 overall. Edina’s 28-game winning streak is the longest in the history of the Hornet girls hockey program. Sami Reber, who has coached Edina for four seasons, has a career record of 109-9-2.
“We had the opportunity to scout Andover several times after we played them the first time,” Reber said. “They are very skilled, and we knew it would be a battle. The two teams are great rivals.”
Even though Edina didn’t win the title this season, it was a great experience getting back to state. The good news is that the Hornets will return four-fifths of its varsity team, including Conner, who led the team with 31 goals, defenseman Vivian Jungels, who made the All-State Tournament team, and Corniea, who had the best goalie statistics in the state, finishing with a goals-against average of 0.75 and a save percentage above .960.
To get to the finals of the state tourney, Edina shut out Burnsville 4-0 in the opening round and Maple Grove 3-0 in the semifinals. Great defense and goaltending and timely scoring keyed those victories.
Corniea made 14 stops in the win over Burnsville, while teammates Lucy Bowlby, Tella Jungels, Vivian Jungels and Conner each supplied a goal.
Maple Grove was a more competitive matchup in the semis Feb. 21. The Jungels sisters each had a goal before Bowlby put the game out of reach with an empty-net goal late in the third period.
In addition to placing second in state, Edina had a string of success this season. The Hornets won the Lake Conference championship with a 10-0-0 record. In addition, they won the Walser Holiday Classic for the first time and beat Wayzata 3-2 to win the Section 6AA title in front of a packed house at Parade Ice Garden.
Hornet seniors who played the final games of their high school careers in the state finals Saturday night are captains Bowlby, Sophia Doll and Tella Jungels, plus Davis, who finished the season with 18 goals.
That leaves 16 varsity players to carry on the Hornet tradition in the 2020-21 season.
