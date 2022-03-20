One thing was sure throughout the 2021-22 girls basketball season - Hopkins coach Tara Starks wasn’t going to let her team become complacent.
Even with double-digit wins in every game all season, the Royals realized that nothing is for certain until its over. In the state Class 4A finals March 19 at Williams Arena, they fended off a tough challenge from Lake Conference rival St. Michael-Albertville in a 72-56 win. That capped a 26-1 season for the state champs.
Four Hopkins starters were also on the team when the Royals won the ESPN national championship in 2020 when All-American Paige Bueckers led the squad. The only starter on this year’s team who had never won a ring before, sophomore guard Liz McGill, was the star of the 2022 State Tournament, averaging more than 20 points per game.
Coach Starks wasn’t surprised that McGill played with a purpose, not surprised that she scored 25 points in the championship game Saturday night.
“I might be biased, but I feel Liv is the best sophomore in the state,” Starks said in a press conference after the title game. “Liv is a great all-around teammate.”
With the state championship on the line, McGill was “the kid who couldn’t miss,” one St. Michael-Albertville fan said after the game. Indeed, she made all three of her three-point attempts and made 11 of 13 field goal tries. She also had four assists and four steals.
While McGill put her stamp on the game, an even bigger story line might have been Maya Nnaji, who bounced back from an injury two nights earlier against White Bear Lake. Nnaji pulled down 13 rebounds and had nine points. Her presence on the defensive boards allowed STMA very few second-chance points.
“I knew this would be my last high school game,” she said. “I didn’t want to leave anything on the floor.”
“Our loss to Chaska last year [in the state tourney] fueled the fire for this year,” she continued. “We needed to win tonight.”
“I kept telling our players all year that it’s one game at a time,” Starks said. “We knew that if we didn’t bring our best game all the time, the result could be the same as it was last year.”
The Royals didn’t take any chances Saturday night. After falling behind early, 7-1, they methodically surged ahead possession by possession, and by halftime the score was 34-18. Hopkins pushed the lead to 20 points early in the second half and kept the margin between 15 and 24 points the rest of the game.
Senior guard Amaya Battle scored nine points and helped hold star STMA guard Tessa Johnson to 18 points, about five below her average. McGill and super sub Kelly Boyle and Macaya Copeland took turns checking Emma Miller, the Knight’s dynamic senior point guard, who would score 15 points.
Hopkins forwards Nu Nu Agara and Taylor Woodson lent strength to the effort at both ends of the court. Woodson had 13 rebounds and scored off the bounce especially in the second half, finishing with 16. Agara had 11 points and five rebounds.
STMA head coach Kent Hamre, whose club lost to Hopkins in three meetings this season, said, “We knew they were going to pressure us the full 36 minutes. They just don’t give you a minute off. The most important thing for us was that the girls never felt we were out of it. We did out best to avoid getting trapped.”
Hamre added that the Knights didn’t change anything because they were playing Hopkins. “We wanted to be us tonight,” he said.
