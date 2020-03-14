The nationwide coronavirus pandemic ended the Hopkins girls basketball season a day before the State Class 4A Tournament championship game against Farmington.
Coach Brian Cosgriff of the Royals, whose team has won 62 straight games dating back to last season, said, “By far, the hardest part of this was telling the girls [on Friday morning]. The high school players were asked to come to the film room and the younger players came over from the junior high.”
What was the reaction to the coach’s announcement?
“The seniors were devastated,” Cosgriff said. “There were tears galore. This would have been our fifth straight year playing in the state championship game. It’s nobody’s fault. With the coronavirus [COVID-19]. we’ve never seen anything like this. We have to accept the decision and move on.”
While the Minnesota State High School League shut down all remaining contests for girls basketball, boys basketball and adapted athletics, there was perhaps some irony in the fact that most of the state’s public schools remained open on Friday. That meant almost 4,000 people were in close proximity at some of the state’s largest schools, such as Minnetonka and Wayzata.
“We wanted to play that last game,” Cosgriff said. “To prove that we could play 63 games without faltering.”
The original play for the championship games of the state girls tourney was to allow limited spectator access - ninety tickets for each school, plus team personnel, High School League staff and media. But that plan was scrapped Friday morning in favor of full cancellation. At that point there were two teams remaining in Class 4A (Hopkins and Farmington), two in Class 3A (DeLaSalle and Becker) and four each in Class 2A and 1A, including Providence Academy, the Plymouth school.
Cosgriff was asked if he thought Hopkins and Farmington would be declared co-state champions in 4A.
“I have no clue,” he said.
Hopkins 66
Stillwater 40
While the championship game will not be played, the Hopkins girls played like champions in the state semifinals Thursday, March 12, at Williams Arena. They beat Stillwater 66-40 by expanding their 33-23 halftime lead throughout the second half.
Head coach Willie Taylor of Stillwater said, “When you play a team as good as Hopkins, you can’t have 21 turnovers in the first half. We had not been full-court pressed like that all season. Hopkins is one of the best teams in the country.”
Alex Pratt, Stillwater’s All-State point guard said, “Hopkins’ girls are long and tall and it’s hard to pass through them.”
Cosgriff kept switching in fresh players to guard Pratt - Amaya Battle, K.K. Adams, Nu Nu Agara, Taylor Woodson and even, on occasion, his McDonalds All-American, Paige Bueckers, the 6-foot senior guard.
Bueckers had good stats across the board with 15 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and six steals in what would be her final game as a Hopkins Royal. Four of her seven assists went to Woodson, who lead Hopkins with 21 points. Sophomore center Maya Nnaji was also effective with 12 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots.
“Stillwater is a tough opponent,” Cosgriff said. “But I have Paige and a lot of good young players. Going into the second half, I felt we needed to be more aggressive, and the girls responded. We wanted to limit their runs in the second half, and we never took our foot off the pedal.”
After Thursday night’s game, there was still hope that the championship game could be played in front of a small audience.
“The size of the crowd won’t affect how we play,” Bueckers said. “No matter how many people are watching, we play for each other.”
Hopkins 85
Cambridge-Isanti 55
Hopkins had no trouble March 11 in the State Tournament opener at Williams Arena with an 85-55 victory over Cambridge-Isanti.
The Royals took control early and rolled to a 54-24 halftime lead. In the second half, each team scored 31 points.
Bueckers took only four shots in the game, making three of them for seven points. She also had seven assists.
Nnaji had a superb game for the Royals, leading the way with 23 points and making nine of 10 shots from the field. She was also five of six from the foul line and pulled down seven rebounds. Adams made three three-point shots and finished with 13 points. Battle, Agara and Woodson each scored eight points.
Bueckers talked about her approach to the game: “I wanted to get my teammates involved and get their confidence up.”
The star guard showed that unselfish play can be contagious. The Royals had 19 assists in the game and only nine turnovers. Adams had three assists, while Nnaji, Battle and Woodson each had two assists. Even as a guard, Battle was a force on the boards, pulling down nine rebounds.
The Season
Hopkins’ season ends with a 30-0 record. So that is the Royals’ second straight unbeaten mark after finishing 32-0 last season.
“The girls finished 36 minutes from their dream,” coach Cosgriff said.
There is bad news for Hopkins’ opponents, looking to the 2020-21 season. Starters Bueckers and Adams are graduating, but the Royals will return five girls with starting experience - Nnaji at center, Woodson at forward and Battle, Agara and Alayna Contreras at guard.
Wayzata will be Hopkins’ obstacle close to home with the return of All-Lake Conference players Mara Braun and Jenna Johnson.
