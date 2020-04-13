Over a period of 34 years as a teacher and coach and eventually the athletic director in the Hopkins School District, George Reynolds served his students well.
The native of Anoka was the eighth child in a family of 10 children, and at the time of his death on March 31, he was 88 years old. Seven of Reynolds’ siblings are deceased. He is survived by two sisters, Marlys McLaughlin and JoAnn Kronick, along with sons David and Jason Reynolds, four grandchildren and ex-wife LaDonna Reynolds.
Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the memorial service for Reynolds will be delayed by the family until sometime this summer. At that time, friends and family will honor a career educator, who served students in the classroom and in athletics. He coached high school boys golf and for many years assisted head coach Kenny Novak Sr. in the Hopkins boys basketball program.
“George’s death really hit me hard,” said Novak, who celebrated his 91st birthday in late March. “I had just talked to him a couple weeks ago. We were friends for a long time, and George and I remained close in retirement, long after we coached together.”
Novak and Reynolds often had breakfast together at the McDonalds on the west end of Excelsior Boulevard in downtown Hopkins. They would share breakfast sandwiches along with many of their favorite stories from “the old days,” Novak said.
Former Hopkins boys cross country coach Ed Bauman had his share of good times with Reynolds, sharing fishing trips with the retired athletic director and former Hopkins baseball coach Duane Welch, who passed away last year at the age of 85.
“George loved to troll for Northerns on Lake Minnetonka and on Bay Lake near his cabin,” Bauman recalled. “We would bet a dollar on who would catch the biggest fish of the day, and George would win his share, even though Duane was a great fisherman, who taught me just about everything I know about catching Northerns.”
Bauman added that Reynolds was among the best fishing companions a person could find.
“The thing about George was, I never remember him losing his temper,” Bauman said. “He lived on a pretty even keel.”
Reynolds’ life centered on athletics and family. In his college days, Reynolds was a two-sport letterman for the University of Minnesota, winning those letters is basketball and golf.
Talking about his basketball career in a 2009 Sun Sailor interview, Reynolds said, “I wasn’t much of a scorer, but I thought I was pretty good on defense.”
In one game, he scored six points in a win over Iowa, which was a high total for him. One of his teammates decided that Reynolds deserved the game ball.
While he was not a star of the basketball team for the Golden Gophers, Reynolds was among the leaders of the golf team. And for much of his life, golf provided him with a competitive outlet. He qualified to play in U.S. Senior Opens in 1984, 1987 and 1992. And he was elected to the Minnesota Professional Golfers Hall of Fame in 2003, the same year he was inducted into the Minnesota State High School League Hall of Fame.
One of Reynolds’ great pleasures in later life was the opportunity to play golf with his grandchildren. He taught them the fine points of the game with pride and patience.
Hopkins athletic director Dan Johnson described Reynolds’ ongoing support for Royal athletics.
“George was always around here, long after he retired,” Johnson said. “He enjoyed coming to basketball practices and games and would walk on the track in Lindbergh Center in the winter, which was usually more of an excuse to come over and visit with coaches and athletic staff. George will be missed by many.”
“George was a great friend and teaching colleague,” said Dick Robinson, a teacher, who coached football and basketball while Reynolds was athletic Hopkins Eisenhower’s athletic director in the 1970s and early 1980s.
Reynolds was well-respected, not only in Hopkins, but across the Lake Conference, as well.
“There are many great leaders, innovators, teachers, coaches and mentors in this world,” Wayzata High boys golf coach Allan Christopherson said. “God managed to wrap all those into one person named George Reynolds. He showed compassion and friendship to everyone he met. He taught me much about coaching golf, advocating for kids and expanding opportunities for kids.”
