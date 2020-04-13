Eden Prairie, MN (55344)

Today

Windy with on and off snow showers this evening. Then some clearing later. Low 18F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with on and off snow showers this evening. Then some clearing later. Low 18F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.