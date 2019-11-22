A 31-year-old Bloomington woman arrested in connection with a homicide investigation is being released from the Hennepin County Adult Detention Facility, pending charges.
The woman is one of three Bloomington residents arrested in connection with the disappearance of William Albrecht, 29, of Minneapolis. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed a body found in Woodbury on Thursday afternoon is that of Albrecht, according to Bloomington Police Chief Jeff Potts.
No announcement was made regarding the status of the two Bloomington men arrested in connection with the investigation.
Albrecht’s body was recovered at approximately 3 p.m. Thursday. Three suspects had been arrested for probable cause homicide prior to investigators locating Albrecht’s body, according to Bloomington Deputy Chief Mike Hartley.
The 31-year-old Bloomington woman was arrested Nov. 19. Arrested Nov. 20 were a 32-year-old Bloomington man and a 26-year-old Bloomington man.
The arrests followed search warrants executed in Bloomington. The Nov. 19 search was initiated by the Minneapolis Police Department as part of its investigation into Albrecht’s disappearance.
“We discovered evidence that led us to believe that there was some sort of trauma that was inflicted on somebody,” Hartley said.
The initial search resulted in the arrest of the 31-year-old woman, and additional residential searches on Nov. 20 resulted in the arrest of the two men.
Albrecht knew at least one of the three suspects, but Hartley did not elaborate on the relationship between them.
Digital and other evidence was still being processed as law enforcement agencies were recovering Albrecht’s body, and Hartley did not say how any of the suspects might have been involved.
