Valley West Shopping Center in Bloomington will host its annual holiday party, including a visit form Santa Claus, this weekend.
The party is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in the hallway of the shopping center, 10520 France Ave.
Face painting, balloon animals, treats, cookie decorating, dance music and a holiday decoration craft project are planned inside the shopping center. Horse-drawn trolley rides will take place in the parking lot.
