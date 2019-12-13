Valley West Shopping Center in Bloomington will host its annual holiday party, including a visit form Santa Claus, this weekend.

The party is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in the hallway of the shopping center, 10520 France Ave.

Face painting, balloon animals, treats, cookie decorating, dance music and a holiday decoration craft project are planned inside the shopping center. Horse-drawn trolley rides will take place in the parking lot.

Info: facebook.com/valleywestbloomington

