Artistry will host its annual holiday gift sale, beginning next week.
Original, one-of-a-kind gifts from more than 50 local artists will be for sale Dec. 4-18, in the Inez Greenberg Gallery of Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road.
The Gifts in the Gallery sale will include an opening reception 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, featuring live music refreshments, a cash bar and a door prize.
The gift show will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays.
Info: artistrymn.org/gig
