A Bloomington stage will host five performances of an annual holiday concert by SimpleGifts featuring Billy McLaughlin.
The “ChristmasTide” concert features three-part female harmonies and an array of folk instruments. Matinee performances are 1 p.m. Dec. 12, 17 and 18, and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 and 18, in the Ives Auditorium of the Minnesota Masonic Heritage Center, 11411 Masonic Home Drive.
This is the 18th year the band has performed its concerts of traditional and original Christmas music with contemporary arrangements.
Info: simplegiftsmusic.net
