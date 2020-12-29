Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota State High School League announced Dec. 28 that interscholastic competition may begin Thursday, Jan. 14.
Earlier, the governor had given high school sports teams the go-ahead to begin practicing on Jan. 4.
Protocols recommended ty the American Academy of Pediatrics will be used to promote a safe environment at all Minnesota high schools.
“These experiences are so important to students, and they have been anxiously waiting to get these winter seasons started,” said Erich Martens, the Minnesota State High School League’s executive director. “The commitment to safety by our more than 500 member schools is critical to not only the start of our seasons, but to finish them as well.”
