High school football in Minnesota started seven weeks later than usual with the first games Friday, Oct. 9.
The wildest game of the night in Class 6A’s West District was Prior Lake’s 29-28 victory over defending state champion Wayzata at Wayzata High Stadium.
Prior Lake was down by seven points late in the fourth quarter, but then the Lakers scored a touchdown and tacked on a two-point conversion for the win.
Wayzata’s star of the game, junior Julian Diedrich, scored on 80-, 14- and 20-yard pass plays from junior quarterback Ryan Harvey. Senior Sean Diedrich scored on a 3-yard run.
Hopkins opened the season against Class 5A opponent Apple Valley and blitzed the Eagles 34-0. Captain R.J. Chakolis scored on a 90-yard run for Hopkins. The Royals rushed for 200 yards and quarterback J.T. Zell completed 10 of 18 pass attempts for 104 yards. Ricky Dixon rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.
Eden Prairie spoiled the Minnetonka coaching debut of Mark Esch 34-7 Friday night at Minnetonka’s Einer Anderson Stadium.
Big plays were the story of the game for Eden Prairie. Tyee Leske scored on a 60-yard punt return, while David Warren-Mitchell, the senior quarterback, scored the first touchdown on a 2-yard bootleg and later had three touchdown passes. He hit Johnny Hartle on a 44-yard play for one score. The other two were connections with Cade Kramer that covered 19 an 79 yards.
Will Richman scored Minnetonka’s only touchdown on a 7-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Edina’s new head coach, Jason Potts, formerly of Armstrong, lost his Hornet debut 25-3 to Maple Grove at Edina’s Kuhlman Field. Christian Smith kicked a 32-yard field goal for Edina’s only points.
