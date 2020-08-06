Beef N’ Steroids is always among the upper-tier teams in Edina Thursday Night Softball League competition at Van Valkenburg Park, but this year’s team could be the best in franchise history.
In a game played July 30, Beef N’ Steroids had a remarkable first inning, scoring 13 runs, on the way to an 18-13 victory over the previously unbeaten Town Hall Brew Crew.
Beef N’ Steroids has some of the best left-handed hitters in the league - Drew Clear, Logan Zelinsky and 6-foot-7 Cole Nelson, the former professional baseball pitcher from Edina.
The right-handed hitters are dangerous, as well, with Robbie “Moonshot Bob” Little as one of the standouts.
“We have played in the Thursday Night League for seven years,” Beef N’ Steroids captain Sam Anderson said after the July 30 victory. “We love the competition and the camaraderie.”
Beef N’ Steroids is 3-1-1 in league play and relies on three components for success. “Team morale, effort and finish,” Anderson said.
What are the prospects for the season?
“It’s a no-doubter,” Anderson said. “Beef N’ Steroids will come out on top.”
Every good offensive team also needs pitching and defense, and that’s the domain of Beef N’ Steroids third baseman Mike Scanlon, who dove to take away a potential Brew Crew extra-base hit in the top of the seventh inning.
“When you have a good defense it makes the rest of the game easy,” Beef N’ Steroids pitcher Dan Ousky said. “I know we’re the hungriest team out here. Our motto is: If not us, who? If I get the ball over the plate, my teammates will take us home.”
Ousky was pleased that Beef N’ Steroids led all the way against Town Hall Brew Crew.
“They have some big bats in the lineup,” he said. Those bats cut Beef N’ Steroids lead to 15-12 late in the game before Scanlon made the key defensive play.
In other Thursday Night League games July 30, the Brew Tang Clams dominated Swingin’ Meat 14-4, the Average Bros edged Swingin’ Meat 23-22, the Foul Tips ticked the Average Bros 13-12, the Hounds were unleashed in a 30-3 win over the Foul Tips, the Motor Boaters sped through Viking Forest 22-12 and the Toasted Cheesers won 16-6 over Beaver Island.
Standings
Motor Boaters 5-0, Toasted Cheesers 4-1, Town Hall Brew Crew 3-1, Beef N’ Steroids 3-1-1, Brew Tang Clams 3-2, Hounds 2-2, Viking Forest 1-2-1, Beaver Island 1-3, Average Bros 1-3, Foul Tips 1-4, Swingin’ Meat 0-5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.