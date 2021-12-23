Less than two weeks after a rollover crash on Interstate 494 in which he was found to be driving while impaired, Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson has been sentenced.
Hutchinson, 41, was sentenced Dec. 20 to one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired, while two similar counts were dismissed. A misdemeanor charge of carrying a firearm while under the influence of alcohol was continued for dismissal, according to Douglas County District Court records.
In a plea agreement with the Douglas County Attorney’s Office, Hutchinson will pay a total of $610 in fines and fees, complete a chemical assessment, abstain from alcohol and non-prescribed controlled substances, submit to random testing and have no driver’s license or alcohol violations for two years. A 90-day jail sentence was stayed.
The sentence was finalized after Hutchinson pleaded guilty Dec. 16. He was charged Dec. 10 following an early-morning single-vehicle rollover on Dec. 8.
Hutchinson had been attending a conference in Alexandria and was driving a 2021 Ford Explorer, traveling east on Interstate 94 at approximately 2:30 a.m., when the rollover occurred east of Alexandria. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office reported that Hutchinson, a Bloomington resident, had serious but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash, which was being investigated as a driving-while-impaired incident.
His blood-alcohol concentration following the crash was .13, according to the plea agreement.
In a statement following his guilty plea, Hutchinson announced that he was enrolled in an outpatient treatment program to address his issues with alcohol and his overall health. He added that he had returned to work and would focus on his duties as sheriff.
Hutchinson was elected sheriff in November 2018 and is serving his first term.
