Bloomington is looking for ideas to help plan the future of the Lyndale Avenue corridor.
The city’s staff will host a workshop 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Sports Page Bar & Grill, 9014 Lyndale Ave.
The goal of the Lyndale Avenue retrofit project is to transform the corridor into a thriving, walkable mixed-use area that serves as an amenity to attract new, and retain existing, residents and businesses.
Engagement activities will be presented during the workshop to collect memories and experiences that people have with the Lyndale Avenue corridor. The stories collected will be used to help guide the planning process for the future of the area.
“The success of this project depends on people who live and work in or near the Lyndale Avenue corridor getting involved,” Special Projects and Initiatives Manager Barb Wolff said. “We want to know how they envision the corridor’s future.”
A presentation is scheduled for 6 p.m. Children are welcome to attend.
Info: blm.mn/lyndaleretrofit
