Hannah Hankinson’s accomplishments with the Augustana University women’s golf team are legendary, and that should come as no surprise to those who followed her Edina High athletic career.
Only two athletes in Edina High history were ever members eight state championship teams. They are Hankinson and her 2016 Hornet classmate, Katie Engelking.
Hankinson has graduated from Augustana with a 3.94 GPA as a nursing major. On the golf links, she was all-conference four years and an All-American in her sophomore year, when she finished ninth at NCAA Division II Nationals in Houston, Texas. She found out recently that she had been named a CoSIDA Academic All-American for 2019-20.
When she enrolled at Augustana, Hankinson considered pre-med as a major, but gravitated towards nursing instead. Currently, she is looking for a job in the Twin Cities, preferably in pediatrics.
“Augustana was a great choice for me,” Hankinson said. “The school has a competitive golf program and is known for its medical education.”
Choosing a sport for college was more difficult than choosing a school. At Edina, Hankinson played on five state championship teams in tennis and three more in golf.
She talked about her experience with the Hornets. “Coach Steve Paulsen was a great influence and role model,” Hankinson said. “Katie [Engelking] and I pushed each other throughout our high school careers and share great memories.”
Hankinson eventually chose golf as her college sport. “My favorite memory in high school sports was playing on the tennis team,” she said. After winning the state title as a senior in the fall of 2015, Hankinson felt that was a fitting conclusion to her tennis career, thus golf became her sport in college.
The Edina graduate had the opportunity to play for a South Dakota coaching legend, Peggy Kirby.
“She started the women’s golf program at Augustana, and the opportunity to have her as my coach was one of the biggest reasons I chose golf,” Hankinson said. “Most of the golfers on our team were from Minnesota and South Dakota, and when we played in nationals many of the teams had international players and players from the south.”
During her career with the Vikings, Hankinson was the individual medalist in five tournaments. She was playing some of her best golf ever in the fall of her senior season. In her first four tournaments, she was medalist once and runner-up three times. The coronavirus pandemic stole the spring season from collegiate golf teams across the country. Hankinson was just happy that she could play in two NCAA Tournaments - her freshman and sophomore seasons.
“This summer I am taking a break from tournament play, but I will caddy for my dad [Peter Hankinson] in the State Amateur,” she said.
Looking for a nursing job is Hankinson’s No. 1 priority right now. Once she settles into a job, she hopes to resume playing in Minnesota golf tournaments.
Hankinson hails from one of Edina’s most prominent athletic families. John Hankinson, her grandfather and an Edina High graduate, played quarterback for the University of Minnesota and was taken in the eighth round of the NFL draft by the Minnesota Vikings.
“I always looked up to my grandfather,” Hankinson said. “I was impressed by how humble he is, how he carries himself and the way he treats people.”
Peter Hankinson, an All-State hockey and baseball player at Edina High, is in the Edina Boosters Athletic Hall of Fame along with his two brothers, Ben and Casey, and his dad.
One of the activities Hannah enjoys most is playing golf with her dad.
“My dad is a really good golfer,” she said. But when they play now, Hannah comes home with the lower score every now and then.
The entire family is proud of Hannah’s accomplishments on the court and in the classroom.
Sami Hankinson, Hannah’s cousin and Casey’s daughter, is next in line to carry on the family tradition with the Hornets. She is one of the premier tennis players in the state and a defenseman for the Edina hockey team.
