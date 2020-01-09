Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity is seeking volunteers to contribute time this winter at construction sites across the Twin Cities, including a home in Bloomington.

Individual and group volunteers are welcome, and no experience is necessary.

Winter volunteers are needed for a variety of jobs, not all of which are outside in the cold. Much of the work this time of year is finishing work, such as interior painting under the roof of the house.

Volunteers who sign up for three shifts through Feb. 29 or coordinate a group of five volunteers for a single day will receive limited edition Habitat for Humanity mittens.

Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity creates and preserves safe, stable, affordable homeownership for families in the community.

Info: tchabitat.org/winter

