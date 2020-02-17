Section 6AA girls gymnastics rivals Kelsey Neff of Edina and Ciboney Reglos of Hopkins are good friends as well as competitors, and both are on their way to the State Class AA Meet this week at the University of Minnesota’s Joel Maturi Sports Pavilion.
Neff is going as an all-arounder after finishing second to Wayzata’s Grace Treanor in the Section 6AA Meet Feb. 15 at Hopkins High. Neff scored 37.375 to Treanor’s 38.225. Treanor was on fire throughout the meet, winning all four individual events, as Wayzata took the team championship.
Reglos finished fourth all-around, scoring 36.750, as she led Hopkins to second place in the team standings.
After the meet, Neff and Reglos shared their thoughts on the upcoming state competition.
“I am happy with my performance overall,” Neff said. “I didn’t make any huge mistakes. With Grace coming to our section this year, the competition was more challenging. But I’m not saying it was easy last year when Eden Prairie was in our section.”
Neff qualified for state in all four individual events with these scores - 9.450 for second place on vault, 9.475 for second place on bars, 9.00 for sixth place on beam and 9.500 for second place on floor exercise.
The highlight of the meet for Reglos was landing a pike Tsuk on vault to finish with a 9.100. She qualified for state on bars with 8.95, beam with 9.300 and floor exercise with 9.400. A pretty good day for the final Section 6AA Meet of her career.
“Our goal [for a team score] today was 140, and we were able to hit it,” Reglos said. “It is really cool to compete with the other gymnasts - Kelsey and Grace. We all know each other and we were at state together last year.”
Reglos was a year-round club gymnast in her youth, but quit club in her sophomore year when she had a back injury. Then she joined the high school team.
Looking ahead to state, Reglos said, “It’s such a cool atmosphere. Last year I could feel the energy throughout the pavilion.”
In addition to the excellence of Neff and Reglos, Edina and Hopkins had several other state qualifiers from Saturday’s meet.
Eighth-grader Avery McIntosh from Hopkins advances to state on vault after scoring 9.150 Advancing with her is Edina ninth-grader Kylie McLenighan, who also scored 9.150.
Hopkins junior Kay Murphy is a state qualifier on bars with a score of 8.80.
Mara Bowden and Grace Phinney of Edina didn’t qualify for state, but both finished in the section top 10 on vault.
Kaija Pratt of Hopkins was top 10 on bars. Edina’s McLenighan and Phinney both made the top 10 on floor exercise.
The top 10 all-arounders included Murphy and Pratt from Hopkins and Evie Schmidt and Bowden from Edina.
For the second year in a row, Edina’s Krysta DeLong was named Section 6AA Coach of the Year.
Section 6AA
Team Scores
Wayzata 145.750, Hopkins 141.20, Edina 140.50, Minnetonka 138.275, Minneapolis Southwest 125.70, St. Louis Park 123.90, Minneapolis Washburn 122.675, Minneapolis South 112.425.
