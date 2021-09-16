Gratitude — immense gratitude — is what I feel on this Constitution Day.
Two hundred and thirty-four years ago, a group of historians, intellectuals, and revolutionaries agonized over the wording of what would become our founding document. They were creating a new form of government, one that would guarantee power centered in the hands of the citizens. Their tireless efforts, principled debate, and commitment to a more perfect union paid off; on Sept. 17, 1787, the delegates to the Constitutional Convention gathered in Philadelphia and signed the U.S. Constitution.
Immediately following the convention, concerns that the new Constitution did not sufficiently protect the individual rights of the people ignited a discussion over how to best enshrine these protections. Within four years the first 10 amendments – the Bill of Rights – were added.
For months, my staff and I have worked to secure safe passage out of Afghanistan for hundreds of people. They are fleeing a country where there is no Bill of Rights on which to depend for the many freedoms which we often take for granted here in the United States.
Our Constitution is our bedrock, the ultimate law of the land. Even so, there have been times in our history, whether due to a changing society, interpretations by the Supreme Court contrary to the will of the people, or other necessities, when this document has required amendment. This is a process both considered and expected by the Founding Fathers and enshrined in the Constitution itself. Since our founding, the Constitution has been amended 27 times.
While amending the Constitution should not be a task taken lightly, I believe we are at a moment in time when an amendment is needed to reflect the current state of our political system that our Founding Fathers could never have envisioned.
In Congress, I am on a mission to restore Americans’ faith in government, and I believe one of the best ways to accomplish this goal would be to reduce the influence of big money in our politics and return power to the people, where it rightfully belongs. That is why I am a proud supporter of House Joint Resolution 1, a proposed amendment to the Constitution which would give states and Congress the ability to regulate how campaigns are financed. This amendment is needed after the Supreme Court ruled over a decade ago to remove many of the limits on moneyed interests. The Supreme Court based its decision on First Amendment protections, ludicrously declaring that corporations are people and money is speech.
Since joining Congress, I have watched with disdain as big money buys access and favorable policies in Washington and effectively disenfranchises millions of Americans. According to Issue One, just 12 individual Americans and their spouses (six Democrats and six Republicans) have contributed $3.4 billion to federal candidates and political groups since 2009 – accounting for almost $1 of every $13 raised. Think about that for a moment.
There is a constant tug of war in Washington between the will of the people and the demands of special interests. Members of Congress collectively spend over 10,000 hours per week, yes, per week, in pursuit of campaign dollars – calling donors, attending fundraising events, and giving preference to lobbyists with deep pockets. In return, well-organized and financed interests shell out millions every year because they know that money buys access and influence in DC.
As we take the time to reflect on our Constitution and the system of governance our founders designed and implemented over 200 years ago, how would they feel about the legalized corruption that has transpired in America? I suspect they would be aghast by the concentration of power and money that is drowning out the voices and needs of everyday Americans.
The time for this amendment is now. Let those who represent you at all levels of government know this is important to you. Passing and ratifying the amendment is a necessary first step to allow states and Congress to reduce the influence of big money in our politics. And, most of all, be grateful that our founders had the prescience to provide the flexibility to amend the brilliant document they crafted to guide our remarkable – but imperfect – nation.
Dean Phillips represents Minnesota's 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
