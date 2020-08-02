Tournaments Set
for Early August
The Minnesota Golf Association’s summer tournament schedule continues next week.
Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 10 and 11, Southern Hills will be the site for the Minnesota Golf Association’s Senior Four-Ball Championship.
Also on Aug. 10 and 11, the Minnesota Women’s State Open Tournament will be hosted by The Jewel Golf Club in Lake City.
On Tuesday, Aug. 11, and Wednesday, Aug. 12, the Minnesota PGA Junior Players Tournament of Champions is set for Keller Golf Club in Maplewood.
U.S. Senior Open qualifying is set for Thursday, Aug. 13, at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids.
Grace Kellar Ties for
5th in State Amateur
Edina High graduate Grace Kellar, now playing for the University of Minnesota, finished fifth in the Minnesota Golf Association’s Women’s Amateur Championship last week at Stillwater Country Club.
Kellar was one of the most consistent golfers in the field with scores of 74-75-75 for a 224 total.
Only one woman finished under par for the three-day event. Katherine Smith of Detroit Country Club in Detroit Lakes put it on cruise control, scoring 70-71-74 for a one-under 215.
Two west suburban golfers tied for 12th place with 230 totals. Jasi Acahrya of Interlachen Country Club had rounds of 79-76-75, while Courtney Wedin of Windsong Farm had scores of 73-82-75.
Julie Hall, the Hopkins High graduate who plays out of Burl Oaks, finished in a 15th-place title with a 232 total that included rounds of 77-74-81. The week before, Hall had won the MGA Mixed Doubles championship.
Former Edina High golfer Emily Kratz, representing Interlachen Country Club, tied for 20th place with rounds of 81-78-82. Lauren Contreras of Baker National tied for 34th with scores of 82-83-86. Other golfers in the tournament included Adele Peterson of Bearpath and Edina’s Janice Kim and Dasha Parker of Minnesota Youth on Course.
