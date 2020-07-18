MGA Names Three
to its Hall of Fame
The Minnesota Golf Association has named three new members to its hall of fame.
To be considered for the MGA Hall of Fame, a candidate must make outstanding contributions to the sport. The new members profiled below certainly meet the criteria.
Bill Brooks
Brooks was an icon in Minnesota golf early in the 20th Century as with terms president of the Minnesota Golf Association (1906-07), the Trans-Mississippi Golf Association (1916) and the Western Golf Association (1920).
This golf enthusiasts brought several big tournaments to the Minikahda Club, including the 1916 U.S. Open.
A mechanical engineer by trade, Brooks invented a tractor-mounted mower, which eventually was used on golf courses across America. It proved to be more efficient and cost-effective than horse-powered mowers of earlier times. Brooks worked with grounds keeper Charles Erickson to invent a fairway sprinkler system called the Sea Serpent that was used at Minikahda.
Otis Dypwick
The late University of Minnesota’s director of sports information had a passion for golf that was almost as strong as his passion for Gopher sports.
In his spare time, he worked with golf greats Byron Nelson, Patty Berg, Sam Snead and Arnie Palmer on a series of instructional books.
Dypwick was director of public relations for several major golf tournaments, including the Walker Cup in 1957, the Western Amateur in 1958, the PGA Championship in 1959, the U.S. Open in 1970 and the Women’s U.S. Open in both 1966 and 1977.
Dawn Ginnaty
As one of the outstanding golfers of her era, the Minneapolis Edison High graduate won four consecutive Minnesota Women’s Public Golf Association championships (1983-86).
Ginnaty was a softball player in her freshman and sophomore seasons at Winona State University, but switched to golf as a junior and played two years on the links, becoming the team’s best player.
