By the time his high school hockey career ends, goaltender Louden Hogg might be the answer to three trivia questions.
The first will almost surely be: Who is the best goalie ever born in Cheyenne, Wyoming?
The second would be: Who is the best AAA goalie ever to play in Nashville, Tennessee?
And the third could be: Which Edina goalie has the most career wins?
There is still work to do on No. 3, but if Hogg continues on his current pace, he will add that one to his list.
Hogg, who has led Edina to a 12-9-2 record this season, was the starting goaltender for Edina’s state Class AA championship team in his sophomore year. Not many Edina goalies have been three-year starters in the illustrious history of the program, but he has a chance to do that.
Just before the start of his sophomore season, Hogg moved to Edina with his parents.
“Louden’s parents both found jobs here,” Edina head coach Curt Giles said. “And the family became embedded in the community.”
In his sophomore season, Hogg joined a Hornet team filled with future NCAA Division I hockey players, among them Jett, Jungels and Mason Nevers, the senior captains, and Brett Chorske, Liam Malmquist, Nick Williams and Jake Boltmann.
Hogg was in net for the state-championship game victory over Lake Conference rival Eden Prairie.
Talking about Hogg’s contributions to the team, Giles said, “No goalie is going to stop everything. The hope is that he’ll make key stops at key times.”
With defensemen Boltmann and Nick Williams starring on the Hornets’ penalty-killing unit this season, a goalie might sometimes be overlooked, but certainly that isn’t the case with coach Giles.
“Your best penalty killer is always going to be the goalie,” Giles said.
Hogg is grateful for the opportunities Edina hockey has given him. Two years ago, he never would have dreamt that he would have a chance to tend goal in a state title game before 19,000 fans at Xcel Energy Center.
“I started out playing youth hockey in Wyoming,” he said. “I played defense at first, and then switched to goalie. I looked up to my dad and he had been a beer-league goalie.”
How does Hogg like Edina?
“It is unbelievable to work with coach Giles and coach [Josh] Harding,” he said. “They have taught me so much about the game. I wasn’t sure how the other players would react to me coming in last season, but they welcomed me, and I have made a lot of friends here.”
The first player to welcome Hogg into the fold was Mason Nevers, last season’s dynamic senior captain.
“I am still in contact with Mason,” Hogg said. “Because of the friends I’ve made here, Edina is the best place I have ever lived.”
Hogg’s approach to goaltending is fairly simple - stay calm, stop the puck, win the game.
“At mid-season, I wasn’t playing my best,” he said. “But lately I feel better about how I have played.”
He was at his best Feb. 6 at Braemar when he shut down a high-scoring St. Michael-Albertville team 4-1. Earlier in the season the Lake rivals had played to a 5-5 tie.
“Our team has a lot of potential,” Hogg said. “There are a lot of skilled players. It comes down to everyone doing their job.”
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.