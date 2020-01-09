An exhibition featuring artwork by indigenous North American artists who incorporate revitalization in their practices opens this weekend in Bloomington.
“Revitalizing Symbols,” curated by Alexandra Buffalohead, runs Jan. 10 through Feb. 14, in the Inez Greenberg Gallery of Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road.
The exhibition reflects artists who, through their identity, are reviving traditions through language, land and art for First Nations North American people. It features the artwork of Jaida Grey Eagle, Haley Greenfeather English, Nicholas Galanin, Briand Morrison, George Morrison, Chholing Taha, Jonathan Thunder, Gwen Nell Westerman, Debra Yepa-Pappan and Holly Young. The artists incorporate revitalization through designs, patterns and symbols while influencing others, teaching communities and the viewers of their work.
The Artistry exhibit is presented in conjunction with the Emerging Curators Institute. Launched in May 2019, the ECI is an initiative designed to support the individual practices of Minnesota-based emerging curators from diverse backgrounds. Based in St. Paul and Minneapolis, the program offers fellowships to four emerging curators, including Buffalohead.
The gallery is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1-10 p.m. Sundays. An opening reception will be hosted 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10. A panel discussion is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Info: tr.im/current
